Windsor Group LTD Buys 3,569 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 8.7% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 465,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,918,000 after buying an additional 37,231 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day moving average is $141.89. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

