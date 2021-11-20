Windsor Group LTD Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 58,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.22 and a 1-year high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

