Windsor Group LTD Acquires Shares of 3,235 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Separately, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $68.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

