Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an inline rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM stock opened at $215.65 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $222.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.