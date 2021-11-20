Williams Financial Group Upgrades ON (NYSE:ONON) to “Hold”

Williams Financial Group upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.11.

ON stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ON will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,329,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

