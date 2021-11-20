Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Rating Lowered by US Capital Advisors

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded by research analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

NYSE WMB opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

