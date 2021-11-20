Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

MNP opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $16.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.