Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 51.9% over the last three years.

Shares of DMO stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

