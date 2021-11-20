Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 51.9% over the last three years.
Shares of DMO stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
