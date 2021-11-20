Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

