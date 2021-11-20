Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $7.14 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.