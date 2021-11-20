Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years.
GDO stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
