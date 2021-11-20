Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

GDO stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.