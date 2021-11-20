Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $206.08. 3,217,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,687. The firm has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

