Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 3,048 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $314.13. 2,309,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

