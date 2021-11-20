Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 650,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $116.24. 5,870,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.86. The company has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.62 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

