Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $61.38 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,252,654 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $19.49 on Friday, hitting $3,676.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,936,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,402.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3,397.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

