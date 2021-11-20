Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

