Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 45,582 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,582 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $48,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,222. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $114.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.30 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.83 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

