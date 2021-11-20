Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.44% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $47,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,127,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,616,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 758.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 783,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 692,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

NCLH opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.66. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

