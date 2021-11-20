Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $51.32 Million Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 802,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,574 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in National Grid were worth $51,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Separately, Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.