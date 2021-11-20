Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $49.83 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 622,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Ameren worth $49,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $65,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.54. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.