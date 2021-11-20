Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $45.60 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,788 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $45,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $209.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

