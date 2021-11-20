Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 503,135 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 483.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 607,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503,135 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $46,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 314.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 72,617 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,784,000 after purchasing an additional 895,633 shares in the last quarter.

RPV opened at $79.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $82.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07.

