Wells Fargo & Company Increases PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Price Target to $190.00

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $179.01 on Friday. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $127.50 and a twelve month high of $181.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.95 and its 200 day moving average is $159.40. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 778.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

