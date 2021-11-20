Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the October 14th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weidai by 2.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weidai during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Weidai during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weidai by 81.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Weidai during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weidai stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 48,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,367. Weidai has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

