Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Weibo by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after acquiring an additional 409,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 145,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Weibo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 197,224 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Weibo by 24.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 544,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,520. Weibo has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.