Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

NYSE TDOC opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.89 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,130. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

