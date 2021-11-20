Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,891,000 after purchasing an additional 176,393 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 730,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,492 shares of company stock worth $6,084,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $223.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.17. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.98 and a 1-year high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

