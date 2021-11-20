Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D opened at $74.19 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.02.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

