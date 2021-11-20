Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $906,000 Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Novavax by 48.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Novavax by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 1,833.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $1,382,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,249 shares of company stock valued at $42,352,517 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $192.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.34. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

