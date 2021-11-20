Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 63.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in PagerDuty by 355.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $520,203.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

