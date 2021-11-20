Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,244,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 659,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,011,000 after purchasing an additional 274,232 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,049,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.20.

SBNY stock opened at $331.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $104.27 and a 12-month high of $332.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.21.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

