Webster Bank N. A. Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 238 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $341,269,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 691,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,238,532 in the last three months.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $332.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.57 and a 200-day moving average of $259.79. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

