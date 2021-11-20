Webster Bank N. A. Buys Shares of 1,695 SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SI-BONE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,870,000 after purchasing an additional 132,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SI-BONE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 104,692 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,408,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SI-BONE by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 58,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 704,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,162,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $138,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $104,108.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist cut their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of SIBN opened at $21.24 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $711.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.