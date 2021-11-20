Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 225 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 642.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Square were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,394,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 11.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,160 shares of company stock valued at $24,621,684. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.49.

SQ stock opened at $225.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 210.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.34. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.36 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

