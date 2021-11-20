Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WFRD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,076,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,219,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,673,000 after buying an additional 406,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $36,107,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

