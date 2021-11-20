Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.72). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WVE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 183,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,926. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $253.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.53. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.