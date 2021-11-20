Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.72). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WVE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 183,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,926. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $253.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.53. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.