Walmart Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

WMT opened at $142.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.21. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $56,424,257.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,239,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,578,826.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $308,851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

