Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.35%.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

