Walleye Trading LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in HumanCo Acquisition were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 24.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 87.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,013,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCOU opened at $10.44 on Friday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

