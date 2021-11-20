Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $170.70

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €170.70 ($193.98) and last traded at €169.20 ($192.27), with a volume of 65018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €168.35 ($191.31).

WCH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($144.32) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($197.73) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €162.64 ($184.81).

The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €157.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €141.68.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

