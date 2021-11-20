Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.22 million.

WNC stock remained flat at $$18.18 on Friday. 418,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,760. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $899.49 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 75.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

