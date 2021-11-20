W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $478.45.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of GWW traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.62. 213,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $494.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

