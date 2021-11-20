Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Vtex updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vtex has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

Several analysts have commented on VTEX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $2,536,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

