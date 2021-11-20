Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

Shares of VOYA opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,880,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 119,094 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Voya Financial by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 52,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.25%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.