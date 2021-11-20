Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Down 10.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) traded down 10.1% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74. 1,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 168,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Specifically, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOR. JMP Securities began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 657,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 71,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

