Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VWAGY stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.