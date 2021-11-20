Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 187 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

LON VOD opened at GBX 113.62 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.73. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

