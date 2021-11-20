VMware (NYSE:VMW) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VMW. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.53.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $120.55 on Thursday. VMware has a 12-month low of $119.51 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

