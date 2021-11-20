Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) & BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vitru and BioHiTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 6.36% 3.13% 1.81% BioHiTech Global -105.89% -1,047.13% -15.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vitru and BioHiTech Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $100.80 million 3.19 $10.11 million $0.27 50.52 BioHiTech Global $5.88 million 5.11 -$11.54 million ($0.45) -2.29

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than BioHiTech Global. BioHiTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vitru and BioHiTech Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioHiTech Global has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.35%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than Vitru.

Volatility and Risk

Vitru has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vitru beats BioHiTech Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

