Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Shares of ZTR opened at $9.38 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

